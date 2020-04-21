PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 5.1% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $13,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

