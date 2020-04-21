PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Trimmed by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

