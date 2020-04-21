Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLYA. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of PLYA opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $331.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.