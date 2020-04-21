Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 762,852 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after buying an additional 459,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,848,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after buying an additional 364,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PB opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

