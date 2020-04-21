Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Noodles & Co Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Noodles & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

NDLS stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $230.46 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

