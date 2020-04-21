Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. Decreased by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

PFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

