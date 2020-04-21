Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$917.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.57.

TSE:ARE opened at C$14.24 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.87. The stock has a market cap of $855.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 51.60%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

