Raymond James Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $90.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.17.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. Saia has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 12,487.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after acquiring an additional 402,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,172,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,477,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,485,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.