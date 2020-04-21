Raymond James Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $185.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $212.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.32.

NYSE UNP opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.96. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.1% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 555,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

