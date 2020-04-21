Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reebonz Holding Limited provides online platform for buying and selling luxury products. It offers handbags, accessories, shoes and timepieces for men and women. Reebonz Holding Limited, formerly known as Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reebonz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Reebonz in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:RBZ opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Reebonz has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reebonz stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Reebonz worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

