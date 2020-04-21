Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter worth about $15,254,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Regenxbio by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Regenxbio by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Regenxbio by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 125,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

RGNX opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $55.23.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

