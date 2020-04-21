Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.10. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 39,688 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $193.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$881.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.