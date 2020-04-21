Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.96. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Robert Half International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,394,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Robert Half International by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,064,000 after purchasing an additional 377,951 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 88.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 310,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 668,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 291,721 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

