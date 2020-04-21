Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.