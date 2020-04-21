Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $44.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

