S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

STBA stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.84. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

