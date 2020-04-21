salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $19,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $18,134.41.

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $15,999.55.

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $17,969.00.

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $16,719.50.

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $22,235.15.

Shares of CRM opened at $162.76 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

