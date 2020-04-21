Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

