ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 926.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $316,702,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $302.46 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.36.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

