ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.36.

NOW stock opened at $302.46 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

