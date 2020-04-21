Short Interest in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Declines By 16.4%

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 2,511,300 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $156,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

