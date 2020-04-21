Short Interest in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Decreases By 14.7%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 15,219,700 shares. Approximately 27.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,018,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

TVTY opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $326.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Wills purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

