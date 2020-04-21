Short Interest in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Declines By 10.1%

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 4,740,800 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

