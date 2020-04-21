Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Decreases By 9.4%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 959,700 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.9 days.

WHLR stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.04.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Paula Poskon bought 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $38,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.04% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

