Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Decreases By 11.9%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 6,469,000 shares. Approximately 27.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 590,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.54.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

