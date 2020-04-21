Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $18,145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

