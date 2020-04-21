Sleep Number (SNBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Sleep Number has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.10-3.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

