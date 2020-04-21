South State (SSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South State to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.25. South State has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

