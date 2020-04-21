Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stake Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $23,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,488 shares of company stock worth $72,170. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SBSI opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.