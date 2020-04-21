Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,109 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 24,996 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 545.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

