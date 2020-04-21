Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 545.28 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.