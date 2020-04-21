SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 340.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,653 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,766,000 after purchasing an additional 147,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,857,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

