SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of XPH stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.