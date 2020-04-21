SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 164,517 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter.

XLSR stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

