Spirit Realty Capital Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

SRC stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

