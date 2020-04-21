Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 3.02. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and have sold 84,503 shares worth $2,242,558. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

