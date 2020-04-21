Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Stryker were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $184.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

