Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $6.67 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 360,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

