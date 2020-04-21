T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 332.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 82,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 45,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $786,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.