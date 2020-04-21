TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after purchasing an additional 487,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,604,000 after purchasing an additional 67,012 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,435,000 after purchasing an additional 239,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

