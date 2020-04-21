Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Alan Stewart Buys 58 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart purchased 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £136.88 ($180.06).

On Friday, February 21st, Alan Stewart purchased 54 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £137.70 ($181.14).

On Friday, January 24th, Alan Stewart acquired 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £136.95 ($180.15).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 235.30 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 248 ($3.26) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 285.64 ($3.76).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

