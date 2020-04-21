The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCKT. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $14.03 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $431.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

