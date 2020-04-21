Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THO. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of THO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Thor Industries by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,521,000 after buying an additional 2,272,954 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after buying an additional 918,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $53,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3,167.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,689,000 after purchasing an additional 405,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

