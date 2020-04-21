TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.30.

TJX opened at $47.79 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

