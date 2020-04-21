TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Cut to $450.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $620.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $531.85.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $316.40 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.35 and a 200-day moving average of $527.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,207,657. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.