TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TTEC by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TTEC by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

