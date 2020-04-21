Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tuniu worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

TOUR opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.80. Tuniu Corp has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

