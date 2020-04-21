Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Upgraded to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

TRWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Twin River Worldwide has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $366.80 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRWH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.