Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $2,468,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $532,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,934 shares of company stock worth $9,253,690. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

