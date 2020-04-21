UBS Group (UBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UBS opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

